Fighter: PIC from Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's song shoot in Italy goes viral

After the massive success of Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan, director Siddharth Anand has another big release lined up. He is directing Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor, and there’s a lot of excitement about the film. A few days ago, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Hrithik and Deepika jetted off to Italy to shoot for two songs from Fighter. Post that, several pictures of Deepika from the sets of Fighter in Italy surfaced on social media. Now, a picture from the song shoot has also been shared by fan pages.

PIC from Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan’s song shot from Fighter in Italy

A picture that has now surfaced on Instagram shows a picture from the song shoot. The picture is quite blurred and unclear, but it gives a glimpse of the Fighter dance crew shooting for the song by the beach. The picture has been shared by Hrithik’s fan page, and a man seen in a red shirt is presumably Hrithik Roshan. Meanwhile, Siddharth Anand also shared a picture on his Instagram story, giving a glimpse of "#FighterBTS." she shared a snap of the picturesque coastal view, and wrote, "Shooting what I love the most!"

Check out the pictures below

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla had reported that the Italy schedule of Fighter begins with a dance number picturized on Hrithik and Deepika. A source informed us, “ It’s a foot-tapping dance number on the lines of Ghungroo from War, with the leading pair looking their best. The stylish song, composed by Vishal and Shekhar, will be the talk of the town once launched.” The song is choreographed by Bosco and Ceaser and will have several hook steps from the two leads.

Hrithik and Deepika will then shoot for a love ballad in Italy. The team will move to another location in Italy for this song, which will display Hrithik and Deepika’s chemistry.

About Fighter

Fighter is bankrolled by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand under their banner, Marflix Entertainment, in association with Viacom 18. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film will be released theatrically on January 25, 2024.

