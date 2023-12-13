Fighter Poster: Deepika Padukone-Hrithik Roshan introduce Akshay Oberoi as Squadron Leader Basheer Khan

Siddharth Anand's directorial Fighter marks the first onscreen collaboration of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan. The film has been creating quite a buzz ever since it was first announced in 2021. With the film releasing in just a few weeks, the makers further heightened fans’ intrigue by sharing character posters of Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, and Karan Singh Grover in the last few days. Now, the makers have unveiled Akshay Oberoi’s character poster from Fighter, and he will be seen as Squadron Leader Basheer Khan in the film.

Akshay Oberoi’s character poster from Fighter unveiled

On Wednesday morning, Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan took to their respective social media accounts to reveal the Fighter poster featuring Akshay Oberoi. They introduced him as Squadron Leader Basheer Khan aka Bash. The poster shows Akshay Oberoi in the Air Force uniform, wearing dark sunglasses.

Further revealing details about Akshay Oberoi’s character in Fighter, the caption read, “Squadron Leader Basheer Khan Call Sign: Bash Designation: Weapon System Operator Unit: Air Dragons Fighter Forever #FighterOn25thJan @S1danand @hrithikroshan @anilskapoor @akshay0beroi @marflix_pictures @viacom18studios.” Check it out below!

Reactions to Akshay Oberoi’s Fighter poster

Akshay Oberoi’s Fighter co-star Karan Singh Grover commented on his post, and wrote, “Seeeeeeexxxxxxxxyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy booooyyyyyy!!!!!!!” One netizen commented, “This is amazing!! Looking good Mr Oberoi!” Another user wrote, “Woww u are also in the movie fabbb ...one more reason to watch it.” Commenting on Deepika’s post, one fan wrote, “For a second i thought he's ranveer singh .”

Advertisement

About Fighter

Fighter is an upcoming aerial action film helmed by Siddharth Anand. It stars Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Talat Aziz. Yesterday, the makers unveiled Karan Singh Grover’s poster and introduced him as Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill.

Deepika Padukone will be seen as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, while Hrithik Roshan plays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, aka Patty. Anil Kapoor will be seen as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, aka Rocky, in Fighter. The film will hit the big screens on January 25, 2024.

ALSO READ: Fighter Poster: Deepika Padukone introduces Karan Singh Grover as Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill; Bipasha Basu gushes over him