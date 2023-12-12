Fighter Poster: Deepika Padukone introduces suave Karan Singh Grover as Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill
After releasing the character posters of Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor, makers of Fighter have now unveiled Karan Singh Grover’s look as Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill aka Taj.
Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor starrer Fighter is one of the most highly anticipated upcoming films. In the last week, the makers of Siddharth Anand’s Fighter not only unveiled the film’s teaser, but also shared the character posters of Deepika, Hrithik and Anil Kapoor. The cast of Fighter also includes Karan Singh Grover, and his poster from the film has now been unveiled!
Karan Singh Grover’s character poster as Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill in Fighter
On Tuesday morning, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram account to share the poster featuring Karan Singh Grover as Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill aka Taj. Karan Singh Grover looks suave, and in the poster, he is seen donning the Air Force uniform, and has dark sunglasses on. Sharing the poster, Deepika revealed some details about his character.
“Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill Call Sign: Taj Designation: Squadron Pilot Unit: Air Dragons Fighter Forever #FighterOn25thJan@S1danand @hrithikroshan @anilskapoor @iamksgofficial @viacom18studios @marflix_pictures,” read her caption. Check out the poster below!
Reactions to Karan Singh Grover’s look in Fighter
Soon after Deepika Padukone shared the poster, fans showered love on Karan Singh Grover. “KSG already slaying n convincing ppl how apt he is for this role,” wrote one fan, while another one commented, “He deserves this role.” Karan Singh Grover also shared the poster on his Instagram account. A fan wrote, "Finally!!!!! it's a long time coming Karan," while another one wrote, "sheeesh (fire emoji) another new character to fall in love with! Can’t wait to meet Taj."
Akshay Oberoi commented, “Looking good @iamksgofficial. Damn,” while Suyyash Rai commented, “KSG,” along with a red heart emoji. Surbhi Jyoti also showed her support for Karan SIngh Grover and wrote, "Woooaahhhh."
