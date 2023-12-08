Fighter: Ranveer Singh can't stop gushing over wife Deepika Padukone starrer's teaser; see his iconic reaction
The teaser of Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor starrer Fighter released today, December 8. After the release, Ranveer Singh shared his iconic reaction. Have a look!
Fighter is one of the most awaited and anticipated movies of 2024. Siddharth Anand’s directorial boasts a stellar cast comprising Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. After the release of the character look posters, the makers finally dropped the teaser and it has been gaining a lot of attention and love on social media. Now, Ranveer Singh reacted to his wife's film's teaser as he couldn't stop gushing.
Ranveer Singh reacts to Deepika Padukone's Fighter teaser
Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, and Anil Kapoor starrer Fighter teaser gave a glimpse of how the movie will be evoking patriotism with the aerial action drama sequences. After the official teaser drop, Ranveer Singh shared his iconic reaction.
Under the post of Deepika, he wrote, "BOOOOOOOM!!!!! (fire emojis)" Sharing the teaser, the actress wrote, "Fighter forever (Indian flag) #FighterTeaserOutNow." Have a look:
Siddharth Anand’s Fighter forthcoming hard-core aerial entertainer stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover in pivotal roles. Fighter will hit the big screens on the eve of Republic Day next year on January 25.
