Fighter: Ranveer Singh reacts to Deepika Padukone’s terrific poster as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore
Deepika Padukone's poster from the movie Fighter has been unveiled. Her husband, Ranveer Singh, shared his enthusiastic reaction to her striking appearance.
Fighter stands as one of the most highly anticipated movies, and the makers have successfully amped up the buzz by releasing back-to-back character posters from this thrilling aerial action film. Following the exhilarating reception of Hrithik Roshan's poster, the spotlight has now shifted to Deepika Padukone's character as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Minni. Deepika's husband, Ranveer Singh, couldn't contain his excitement and shared his reaction to the captivating poster.
Ranveer Singh showcases his enthusiasm for Deepika Padukone’s poster from Fighter
On Tuesday, December 5, the makers of the upcoming film Fighter unveiled a new poster, featuring Deepika Padukone in the formidable role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, bearing the call sign Minni, across various social media platforms.
Ranveer Singh, ever the ardent supporter of his wife Deepika's endeavors, expressed his infectious enthusiasm by commenting under her Instagram post. He exuberantly wrote, “Soaring!” accompanied by a comet emoji, perfectly capturing the soaring spirit of the film.
Have a look!
In the latest poster, Deepika exuded intensity and charisma with her smashing look. Clad in her air force uniform, she adds a touch of style with chic sunglasses. Offering insights into her character, Deepika provided details in the caption, stating, “Squadron Leader Minal Rathore. Call Sign: Minni. Designation: Squadron Pilot. Unit: Air Dragons.”
Hrithik Roshan’s character of Patty in Fighter
Yesterday, the official poster of Hrithik Roshan as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty, was unveiled. Hrithik radiated a captivating presence, and offered a glimpse into his character in the caption which read: "Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania. Call Sign: Patty. Designation: Squadron Pilot. Unit: Air Dragons. Fighter Forever."
About Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s movie Fighter
This high-octane action film marks the first collaboration between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone. Centered around the narrative of the Indian Air Force, the movie also features Anil Kapoor in a pivotal role.
Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Marflix Pictures and Viacom18 Studios, Fighter is set to launch its teaser this week, setting the stage for the promotions. It is slated to grace the big screens on January 25, 2024.
entertainment
