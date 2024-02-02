Fighter: Rishabh Sawhney expresses 'shock' over film’s underperformance; compares scenario with 12th Fail

Fighter, one of the most eagerly awaited movies of 2024, made its theatrical debut on January 25. Despite an impressive opening at the box office, the film experienced a decline in numbers after the weekend. Actor Rishabh Sawhney, marking his Bollywood debut with this film, has responded to the downturn, emphasizing the importance of experiencing the movie on the big screen. He also drew a comparison to the critically acclaimed 2023 film 12th Fail.

Rishabh Sawhney reacts to underperformance of Fighter at box office

In a recent conversation with DNA, Rishabh Sawhney, who portrayed the antagonist in the recently released film Fighter, expressed his astonishment at the sudden shift in box office collections. He revealed receiving messages from enthusiastic viewers who are effusive in their praise for the movie. Some have even confessed to watching it multiple times, with Rishabh himself admitting to having seen it five times.

Expressing his bewilderment, the actor remarked, "I'm equally shocked with what is happening." However, he suggested taking a moment to reflect on the circumstances surrounding the film's release on January 25, coinciding with a long weekend when people were likely to spend time with their families and friends. Rishabh remained optimistic, anticipating a resurgence in theater attendance during the upcoming weekend and hoping for a rebound in box office numbers.

Rishabh Sawhney compares scenario of Fighter with 12th Fail

During the same interview, Rishabh Sawhney asserted that a movie like Fighter is “cinematic brilliance” and should be enjoyed on the big screen and people shouldn’t wait for the OTT release.

Drawing parallels to the scenario faced by Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail, Rishabh pointed out, "When I watched 12th Fail, I told my people to give it a watch in theaters. After the film was released digitally, people put up stories like 'We missed watching in theaters.'" He stressed to give credit where it’s due.

Rishabh reiterated that Fighter was crafted with a vision, offering a grand-scale experience meant for the big screen. He expressed hope that audiences would seize the opportunity to watch it in theaters during the upcoming weekend.

Fighter features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor as Squadron leaders in Indian Air Force.

