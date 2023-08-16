Fighter: Shah Rukh Khan gushes over Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor's 'awesome' first look

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are all set to team up for the first time. They will be seen in Siddharth Anand's aerial action film, Fighter. The film also features Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover in important roles. On August 15, Independence Day, the team of Fighter released the much-awaited motion poster on social media. Amid receiving praise and warmth from netizens, superstar Shah Rukh Khan also showered love on Hrithik, Deepika, and Anil on August 16.

Shah Rukh Khan is all praise for Fighter's motion poster

Hrithik, Deepika, and Anil's first looks were unveiled in the brand new motion poster of Fighter. They raised curiosity amongst their fans as they are seen sporting the uniforms of the Indian Air Force. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch the highly anticipated film on the big screen. Shah Rukh, who worked with Siddharth in Pathaan, was seen giving a shoutout to them. He shared the video and praised all of them.

SRK went on to call Hrithik, Deepika, and Anil "awesome". He wrote, "Wow this Threesome of @iHrithik @deepikapadukone @AnilKapoor is looking Awesome. All the best Duggu and Sid. Keep winning the fights, both of u….with love." Have a look:

Hrithik Roshan and the entire team shot the film with real-life Air Force officers. The Siddharth Anand directorial is slated to release in theatres in January 2024.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of his action film, Jawan. After breaking several records with Pathaan, he is ready to set the theatres on fire yet again. Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and others. Deepika will also be seen in a special appearance. Jawan is helmed by Atlee and it will mark his first collaboration with Shah Rukh. The Jawan Prevue has already left the audience mighty impressed. The two songs, Zinda Banda and Chaleya were released recently, and they managed to strike the right chord with netizens. King Khan's fans are now looking forward to watching the film in theatres on September 7 and expecting to break Pathaan's box office records.

