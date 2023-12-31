Fighter: Siddharth Anand RESPONDS to runtime rumors of Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer; see POST

Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone is one of the most anticipated films of 2024. The teaser, posters, and songs already created a buzz on social media and doubled up the excitement among fans. Movie lovers cannot wait to watch the on-screen chemistry of Deepika and Hrithik. Amidst this, several reports came out suggesting the runtime of Fighter is 3 hours and 10 minutes. A while ago, the director Siddharth Anand responded to the runtime rumors and revealed the real duration of the film.

Siddharth Anand reveals Fighter runtime

Addressing the Fighter runtime rumors, director Siddharth Anand took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) and revealed the real runtime of Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's film.

He wrote, "#Fighter run time rumours. Real run time is under 2 hours 40 minutes." Take a look:

Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Fighter will be the first Hrithik Roshan film to be released in 3D. According to sources close to the development, Siddharth Anand has mounted Fighter to make it an unforgettable theatrical experience. “It’s an aerial action entertainer designed for a big screen experience and the idea is to transport the audience into the world of this adrenaline thumping film. Fighter will release in 2D, 3D and IMAX 3D on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day - January 25, 2024,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added, "Siddharth wants to take things a notch higher with Fighter and the premium format in addition to the usual release in 2D is a step in that direction. The background score and music have also been conditioned for the Atmos & IMAX format giving a holistic theatrical experience."

More about Fighter

Apart from Deepika and Hrithik, the cast of the film also includes veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Karan Singh Grover. Deepika Padukone plays the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni, and Hrithik Roshan portrays Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty. Anil Kapoor plays Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, nicknamed Rocky and Karan takes on the role of Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill aka Taj. Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Talat Aziz will be seen in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Fighter will hit theaters on January 25, 2024.

