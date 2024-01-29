Fighter song Dil Banaane Waaleya OUT: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone's track will tug at your heartstrings

Siddharth Anand's latest movie Fighter has been received with great enthusiasm this Republic Day. The film boasts thrilling action and a strong sense of patriotism, which has earned it positive reviews from audiences. The Air Warriors, who are central in the story, have also praised the movie. The makers have now released a new emotional song from the movie called Dil Banaane Waaleya, much to the delight of the fans.

Fighter song Dil Banaane Waaleya OUT

Today, on January 29, the makers of Fighter featuring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, dropped a new song from the film, titled Dil Banaane Waaleya. Dil Banaane Waaleya is a touching song in Fighter that plays during a moment when Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty, played by Hrithik Roshan, feels disconnected from his team. This song carries a deep emotion that can stir up strong feelings and even bring tears to our eyes, making it truly resonate with the audience. Filled with raw emotion, this song allows us to genuinely experience and connect with the emotions portrayed.

TAKE A LOOK:

Siddharth Anand on making Fighter into a franchise

Recently, during an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Siddharth Anand opened up on making Fighter into a franchise and mentioned that now it's up to the audience to decide. It's only been three days since the release. He believes that the audience's love will determine their future actions. They would be interested in expanding Fighter into a bigger narrative if the audience responds positively.

He added, “We have some great ideas that we want to put it down to. I never get excited to make part two's. I'm not at all, I'm the last person who will make a...I'm probably of the few directors who's not made a sequel yet.”

Speaking about how he's one of the few directors who haven't made a sequel yet. He noted that almost every top director in the country has ventured into sequels, but he hasn't done so yet. He said, “I mean every director in this country, rather the top directors in this country have all made sequels. There's no director who has not made a sequel.”

Siddharth mentioned that he prefers to continuously create fresh characters and stories because he believes there's a sense of predictability or familiarity in sequels.

About Fighter

Fighter, directed by Siddharth Anand, is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. It features a remarkable ensemble cast including Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Ashutosh Rana, Sharib Hashmi, and more in significant roles.

Regarding its box-office earnings, the movie had a strong beginning in international markets, amassing around USD 1 million (approximately Rs. 8.50 crore) on its Thursday release. It performed exceptionally well in North America, with the United States contributing USD 375K and Canada adding CAD 185K, totaling over USD 500K on the first day.

In North America, Hrithik Roshan achieved his highest first-day earnings, surpassing the longstanding record set by Jodhaa Akbar in 2008. Australia experienced a significant opening day with AUD 270K, boosted by the Australia Day holiday on January 26. Norway also made a noteworthy contribution of USD 20K, which is comparable to larger film releases like Jawan and Pathaan.

