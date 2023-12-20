Fighter song Ishq Jaisa Kuch: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone exude hotness; Janhvi Kapoor says 'Please stop'

Fighter starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan is one of the highly-anticipated films of 2024. The teaser, the posters, and the first song Sher Khul Gaye have been gaining attention and fans are awaiting to see the exciting pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone for the first time. After the release of the first song, the makers announced the second song titled Ishq Jaisa Kuch yesterday, December 19. A while ago, Deepika shared glimpses of the song co-starring Hrithik.

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan look hot in Ishq Jaisa Kuch snippet

Taking to her Instagram, Deepika Padukone shared a snippet from the upcoming song of Fighter titled Ishq Jaisa Kuch. In the video, Deepika and Hrithik Roshan can be seen exuding hotness. The hot on-screen duo is feeling the 'love' as in a beach. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "#IshwJaisaKuch Song Out on 22nd December #Fighter #FighterOn25thJan."

Reacting to the snippet, Janhvi Kapoor commented, "Please stop (hot emoji) not able to take it." Have a look:

More about Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter

In the highly anticipated movie Fighter, Hrithik will be seen portraying the character Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty. While Deepika Padukone takes on the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, known as Mini. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor plays Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, aka Rocky, with Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi portraying Squadron Leader Sartaj Subgh Gill, aka Taj, and Squadron Leader Basheer Khan, respectively. The cast also includes Sanjeeda Sheikh and Talat Aziz in pivotal roles.

Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, the movie is scheduled for release on January 25, 2024, on the occasion of Republic Day.

