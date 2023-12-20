Fighter song Ishq Jaisa Kuch: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone exude hotness; Janhvi Kapoor says 'Please stop'
Fighter's second song Ishq Jaisa Kuch is set to be out on December 22. Ahead of its release, Deepika Padukone teased fans with glimpses from the song co-starring Hrithik Roshan.
Fighter starring Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan is one of the highly-anticipated films of 2024. The teaser, the posters, and the first song Sher Khul Gaye have been gaining attention and fans are awaiting to see the exciting pairing of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone for the first time. After the release of the first song, the makers announced the second song titled Ishq Jaisa Kuch yesterday, December 19. A while ago, Deepika shared glimpses of the song co-starring Hrithik.
Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan look hot in Ishq Jaisa Kuch snippet
Taking to her Instagram, Deepika Padukone shared a snippet from the upcoming song of Fighter titled Ishq Jaisa Kuch. In the video, Deepika and Hrithik Roshan can be seen exuding hotness. The hot on-screen duo is feeling the 'love' as in a beach. Sharing the video, the actress wrote, "#IshwJaisaKuch Song Out on 22nd December #Fighter #FighterOn25thJan."
Reacting to the snippet, Janhvi Kapoor commented, "Please stop (hot emoji) not able to take it." Have a look:
More about Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter
In the highly anticipated movie Fighter, Hrithik will be seen portraying the character Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, also known as Patty. While Deepika Padukone takes on the role of Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, known as Mini. Veteran actor Anil Kapoor plays Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, aka Rocky, with Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi portraying Squadron Leader Sartaj Subgh Gill, aka Taj, and Squadron Leader Basheer Khan, respectively. The cast also includes Sanjeeda Sheikh and Talat Aziz in pivotal roles.
Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, the movie is scheduled for release on January 25, 2024, on the occasion of Republic Day.
ALSO READ: Fighter: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone look smitten in love in THIS pic from song Ishq Jaisa Kuch
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji reveals what keeps her going as an actress; says 'We can’t be delusional'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji explains why she presents women as 'powerful and at top of their game' in her films
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji shares work experience with Yash Chopra for first time in Veer-Zaara; calls it 'surreal'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE:'If only 5 people watch a film, what's the point', Rani Mukerji reflects on importance of Box Office