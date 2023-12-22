Fighter song Ishq Jaisa Kuch OUT: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone are a match made in heaven, quite literally

While 2024 has already begun knocking on the door, fans' enthusiasm is also rising as theaters are set to welcome the highly anticipated Fighter next year. Lately, the movie’s posters, teaser and first track, Sher Khul Gaye, have been garnering eyeballs, leaving fans wanting for more.

Following Sher Khul Gaye, today, on December 22, the movie’s next song, Ishq Jaisa Kuch, has also been released and it would totally want to make you groove to its tunes. Featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, it can be safe to say that Ishq Jaisa Kuch is nothing less than a treat for fans.

Fighter song Ishq Jaisa Kuch is out

The second song in the film, Ishq Jaisa Kuch, was released today, December 22. Written by Kumaar and sung by Vishal & Sheykhar, Shilpa Rao and Mellow D, the song is totally the track of the season!

While the beats of the song are totally captivating, its visuals are just as breathtaking. The film’s lead stars, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone can be seen grooving to its tunes. The beach visuals and the actors’ oozing oomph in the video add to its spark. Watch the music video of Ishq Jaisa Kuch right here.

Want to know more about Fighter? Let’s delve right into it

Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, the eagerly awaited film starring Deepika and Hrithik Roshan will debut on big screens on January 25 of next year. Hrithik will be seen portraying Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, better known as Patty, while Anil Kapoor will don the avatar of Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, aka Rocky.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone will be seen as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, known as Mini. Apart from these actors, the movie will also feature Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Talat Aziz.

Earlier on December 15, the makers of Fighter also dropped its peppy track, Sher Khul Gaye and the song has been quick to emerge as a fan favorite.

