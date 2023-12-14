Fighter song Sher Khul Gaye: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone flaunt stylish moves in party track’s teaser

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of the upcoming movie Fighter, particularly after the action-packed teaser generated excitement. With the film inching closer to its release date, the makers have begun sharing promotional materials. The first song from the album, a lively party track, features Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, who will not only flaunt their cool moves but also showcase their stylish looks. The teaser for the song has been unveiled ahead of its release tomorrow, on December 15.

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone set to ignite screens in Sher Khul Gaye song from Fighter

On Thursday, December 14, the teaser for the first song from the Fighter soundtrack was unveiled. The brief 10-second glimpse of Sher Khul Gaye, starts with Hrithik Roshan in the midst of a vibrant party setup, surrounded by a crowd. He exudes style in a black shirt, pants, and blazer as he begins to groove to the beats. The scene transitions to Deepika Padukone, dressed in a chic short black dress paired with boots, enthusiastically clapping her hands.

The song, composed by Vishal & Shekhar, features vocals by the duo along with Benny Dayal and Shilpa Rao. Hrithik Roshan shared the teaser on his Instagram, captioning it with, “Let’s get this party started! #SherKhulGaye SONG OUT TOMORROW.”

Fan reactions to Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone’s Sher Khul Gaye teaser from Fighter

Fans showered appreciation for the short sneak peek of the upcoming dance number. One enthusiast expressed, “Absolutely loved this glimpse. so peppy,” while another said, “Hrithik's dance is a treat to the eyes. I hope this movie is like Bang Bang.” A comment stated, “I am so excited for movie,” and another fan declared, “Waiting to dance on this song.”

More about Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter

The aerial action film features a star-studded cast including Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Marflix Pictures in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios, Fighter revolves around the officers of the Indian Air Force. The movie is slated to hit the big screens on January 25, 2024.

