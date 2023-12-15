Fighter song Sher Khul Gaye OUT: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone's chemistry is FIRE in this peppy number
The upbeat first song from Siddharth Anand's directorial Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, Sher Khul Gaye out now. The film will release next year on January 25.
The anticipation for the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter is skyrocketing. The film directed by Siddharth Anand, also stars Karan Singh Grover, Anil Kapoor, and Abhishek Oberoi in pivotal roles. While the teaser and look posters of the actors from the aerial action film have already generated immense buzz, adding to the excitement, the makers have also been teasing the audience with promotional assets. After releasing a promo yesterday, the first song from Fighter, Sher Khul Gaye, has now been unveiled.
Fighter's Sher Khul Gaye song ft. Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone out
Today, on December 15, the makers of Fighter released the first track from its musical album, Sher Khul Gaye. The upbeat, vibey party track features Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone along with Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Anil Kapoor and others. The chemistry between Hrithik and Deepika is sizzling enough to rule over. In addition to this, their smooth and effortless dance moves are yet again bound to make fans take out their dancing shoes and shake their legs.
The song has been composed by the ever-so versatile duo Vishal and Sheykhar, Benny Dayal, and Shilpa Rao. In the video, Hrithik looks dapper in a black shirt, pants, and blazer, while Deepika looks chic in a black polka dress paired with long boots.
Watch the full song here:
Internet reacts
Moments after the song was released, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the chemistry between the fresh lead pair. A fan wrote, “Can't get enough of their incredible dance moves” while another fan commented, “Deepika and Hrithik dancing together looking gorgeous is what dreams are made of!! Great music good beats nice lyrics and quintessential chemistry!!”
About Fighter
In the much-anticipated film Fighter, Hrithik will be seen playing the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, aka Patty, while Deepika Padukone will be seen as Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, aka Mini, and Anil Kapoor will be seen as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, aka Rocky. Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi will be essaying the roles of Squadron Leader Sartaj Subgh Gill aka Taj and Squadron Leader Basheer Khan respectively along with Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Talat Aziz.
Backed by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, the film will hit theaters next year on the eve of Republic Day, i.e., January 26, 2024.
