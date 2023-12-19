Fighter stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone strike pose in Sher Khul Gaye BTS glimpses
The recent release of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's first song Sher Khul Gaye from the movie Fighter has garnered attention, and now, a delightful BTS video from the shooting has surfaced.
Fighter has certainly become one of the most anticipated movies for the upcoming year, creating a buzz with the dynamic duo of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone joining forces for the first time. The official teaser and character posters have already generated significant excitement, and the release of the first song, Sher Khul Gaye, has added to the anticipation. Now, behind-the-scenes glimpses of the party track have surfaced on the internet, capturing fun moments from the shooting.
Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone pose together in Fighter song Sher Khul Gaye BTS
Choreographer Bosco Martis, who played a pivotal role in crafting the newly released song Sher Khul Gaye from the upcoming movie Fighter, shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram. The video also features a picture capturing lead stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, dressed in their attire for the song, posing with smiles alongside Martis, who holds a 'Team Fighter' plaque card.
In the video, Hrithik is showcased on the grand set, flawlessly performing his dance steps amid other dancers, earning praise from the crew.
Watch the BTS video here:
A picture of Deepika posing with a crew member from the sets of the song has gone viral on social media.
More about Fighter and song Sher Khul Gaye
The song Sher Khul Gaye from the movie Fighter has been composed by the musical duo Vishal and Shekhar, featuring vocals by them along with Benny Dayal and Shilpa Rao. The lyrics, penned by Kumaar, accompany this club dance number, showcasing Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in stylish avatars, grooving to energetic dance steps. The track also includes appearances by other cast members, including Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Sanjeeda Shaikh.
Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Marflix Pictures in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios, Fighter is an aerial action film. Scheduled to hit the big screens on January 25, 2024, the eve of India's Republic Day, the film promises to deliver a visual spectacle with its high-flying action sequences and an impressive ensemble cast. Fans eagerly awaiting the release of the movie's trailer and more songs from the album.
