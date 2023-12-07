Fighter Teaser: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer is ‘locked’ and ready to drop; date revealed
Fans are quite excited for Siddharth Anand's directorial Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor . Recently, the makers have announced the release date of its teaser.
The film that has been soaring high in anticipation is Siddharth Anand’s Fighter. The new-look posters of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor have already stirred the internet, leaving fans even more intrigued. Nonetheless, adding to the excitement amongst fans, the makers are now all set to drench the masses into the Spirit of Fighter as they’ve revealed the release date of the teaser.
Release date of Fighter's teaser, starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone out
A while back, Fighter director Siddharth Anand took to his Instagram handle and teased the audience with a short video clip of a radiogram conversation between squadron leaders Patty, aka Hrithik Roshan and Minni, aka Deepika Padukone, which carries a crucial message for the audience, i.e., the release date of the teaser, which is December 8th at 11 a.m.
“Locked. Loaded. Ready to drop. #FighterTeaser tomorrow”, read the caption alongside the post.
Take a look:
Fans express their joy
Minutes after the announcement was shared, overjoyed fans couldn’t stop going gaga over it. A fan commented, “All thee verryy besstt sir”, another user wrote, “Can't wait sir . Jai Hind.” And a third fan wrote, “Voices of our Three Fighters So excited.”
About the roles essayed by Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor
Notably, just a couple of days ago, the team dropped the first look posters of the lead, according to which Hrithik Roshan is playing a Squadron pilot, Sqaudron Leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika Padukone will also be playing a Squadron pilot, Sqaudron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni and Anil Kapoor is essaying the role of a commanding officer, group captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky.
Notably, Pinkvilla has exclusively informed you that this aerial hard-core action entertainment film will be released in 3D and IMAX 3D to make it an unforgettable experience. According to an insider, “It’s an aerial action entertainer designed for a big screen experience, and the idea is to transport the audience into the world of this adrenaline-thumping film. Fighter will release in 2D, 3D, and IMAX 3D on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day- January 25, 2024,” revealed a source close to the development.
Fighter is all set to hit theaters on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day, January 25, 2024.
