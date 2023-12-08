Fighter Teaser OUT: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer will evoke patriotism and give adrenaline rush
Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor starrer Siddharth Anand's much anticipated film, Fighter's teaser has been released today. Check out!
One of the much buzzed movies is that of Siddharth Anand’s Figher which boasts of stellar cast comprising Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. Ever since the poster of the film was released, the film has garnered immense attention from the audience. The sauve looks of the leads have left eagerly looking forward to the big release of the film. While there is still some time left for the film to hit the theatres, makers have teased the audience by unveiling its teaser.
Teaser of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter out
Today, on December 8, the makers of highly anticipated film Fighter have treated the fans with the first glimpse into the film by releasing its teaser. In a 1:13 minute teaser of this aerial action drama film, we get to see various excellent aerial stunts with the lead trio Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor doing their iconic walk in the army uniform where everyone is riding the fighter jets on a big scale.
In addition to this, the closing shot of Hrithik in the helicopter with a flag in the backdrop is also solid. The background score of Vande Matram adds a different impact as a viewer. Not to forget, one of the scenes also showcases the sizzling Hrithik-Deepika chemistry, which is surely going to become talk of the town after the release of its teaser.
Watch the teaser here:
Notably, the trio looks solid but seems Anil might have a meaty role in the film. Nonetheless, their solid screen presence speaks volume and seems to be a promising film. Since Hindi cinema hasn’t seen any aerial film on such a large scale and going by the teaser, this one can surely be a starting of a new genre in Bollywood.
About Fighter
The much talked about Siddharth Anand’s Fighter forthcoming hard-core aerial entertainer stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in pivotal roles. In the film, Hrithik will be seen essaying the role of a Squadron Pilot, Squadron leader Shamsher Pathania aka Patty, Deepika Padukone will also be playing a Squadron pilot, Sqaudron Leader Minal Rathore aka Minni while Anil Kapoor will grace the screen as a commanding officer, group captain Rakesh Jai Singh aka Rocky.
Fighter will hit the big screens on the eve of Republic Day next year on January 25.
