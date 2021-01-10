Fighter Teaser: Ranveer Singh is ecstatic with wife Deepika Padukone's film announcement with Hrithik Roshan

While there were serious rumours about the two actors coming together, Hrithik and Deepika finally put the rumours to rest by dropping the teaser of Fighter.

A big Sunday for Bollywood as and announced their first film ever together. The actors took to their respective social media handles and shared the teaser of the film Fighter. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter will see the two megastars come together and share screen space for the first time ever. While there were serious rumours about the two actors coming together, Hrithik and Deepika finally put the rumours to rest with the film's teaser.Â

Sharing the same on Instagram, Deepika wrote working with Hrithik is a dream come true. She captioned the Fighter teaser, "Dreams really do come true...#Fighter #SiddharthAnand @hrithikroshan @marflix_pictures." While fans were more than happy to see the film's teaser, Deepika's husband and actor was super ecstatic about the Fighter teaser.Â Â

commented, "Lit !!!" with multiple fire emojis. Check out Ranveer's reaction to Deepika's Fighter teaser:Â

Sharing the Fighter teaser, Hrithik tweeted, "Presenting a glimpse of the MARFLIX vision as #Fighter! Looking forward to my first flight alongside the exceptional @deepikapadukone. All buckled up for this #SiddharthAnand joyride."Â

The film will be helmed by War director Siddharth Anand and will be releasing next year on 30th September 2022. The action flick has left fans cheering for the duo as thousands of them flooded the comments section on Hrithik's post.Â

Are you looking forward to see Hrithik and Deepika share screen space for the first time ever? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.Â

Credits :Pinkvilla

