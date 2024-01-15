Fighter Trailer Launch: Hrithik Roshan lauds Anil Kapoor-Siddharth Anand; 'This is selfless work by giants'

The aerial action drama Fighter, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, directed by Siddharth Anand, is highly anticipated in Bollywood this year. The film also includes Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshaye Oberoi, among other actors. Recently, the makers of the film dropped the much awaited trailer of the film. Now, during the trailer launch event, Hrithik Roshan, director Siddharth Anand and Anil Kapoor express their gratitude for the positive response they received for the trailer.

Hrithik Roshan, Siddharth Anand and Anil Kapoor express their gratitude

Today, on January 15, the much awaited trailer of the highly anticipated film Fighter has finally been released and a trailer launch event was held today. During the event Hrithik Roshan heaped praise on the director Siddharth Anand and his co-star Anil Kpaoor. He said, “Its not time for words but time for work to speak. I want to thank the universe for surrounding me with crazy, mad, insane, passionate human beings. Its great to work with someone as passionate as Siddharth Anand. As couragious as Anil Kapoor.” Hrithik further added, “I just want to say thank you for the opportunity to be surrounded by giants. This is just selfless work by giants.”

Siddharth Anand also spoke about the film and mentioned that Hrithik has shared everything about the film, and now it's time for them to release it. They've put in a lot of effort in the past few years. Although he has directed several action films, this one has been a unique and challenging experience. Expressing gratitude to the entire cast and crew for their hardwork and dedication, he added, “Fighter is not a one man show, everybody has contributed. I want to thank everyone in the team.”

Anil Kapoor also agreed with what Hrithik said and mentioned that the journey has been extraordinary, and he hopes it continues even after the film is released. He also lauded the decision to release the trailer today on Army Day. Speaking about the reaction the trailer has received, Anil added, “We are overwhelmed with the reaction. It has been a pleasure working with Hrithik, Sid, Mamta, Ajith. Just wish us luck and please do come.”