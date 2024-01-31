Fighter’s Seerat Mast poses with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone at screening: ‘Nostalgic, grateful, blessed’

The highly anticipated movie of 2024, Fighter, has finally hit the cinemas, captivating audiences with its high-octane aerial action. Headlined by the dynamic duo of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, this adrenaline-pumping thriller debuted last week to much fanfare. While Hrithik and Deepika have been garnering widespread acclaim for their stellar performances and electrifying chemistry on screen, the film boasts an ensemble cast with several other key players.

Among these talented cast members is Seerat Mast, who portrays the role of Naina Jai Singh in the movie. Recently, Seerat shared joyous pictures with the lead duo from a special screening, adding to the excitement surrounding the film.

Seerat Mast shares moments with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Karan Singh Grover at Fighter screening

A few days ago, a special screening of the movie Fighter took place in Mumbai, attended by the cast, crew, and their loved ones. Seerat Mast, one of the film's cast, recently shared some delightful pictures from the occasion, capturing special moments with her fellow actors.

Dressed in a chic ensemble comprising a black crop top, pants, and a mauve blazer, Seerat exuded elegance as she posed with Hrithik Roshan, sporting a broad smile. Hrithik looked stylish in a green t-shirt, jeans, beige jacket, and cap. One photo captured the duo engaged in a cheerful interaction. Another image featured Seerat and Deepika Padukone joyfully posing together. Lastly, Seerat struck a pose with the dapper Karan Singh Grover, who donned a sleek black suit.

In the caption, Seerat remarked, “Pilot Naina’s (Enjay’s) day out,” and humorously crossed out the names "Patty, Mini, Taj" with an emoji, replacing them with the previously famous characters of Hrithik, Deepika, and Karan from Koi Mil Gaya, Om Shanti Om, and Dill Mill Gayye respectively, saying, "Rohit, Shanti & Dr. Armaan" (check mark emoji) Always. Iykyk.” She expressed her gratitude, concluding with a heartfelt sentiment: "Nostalgic, grateful, blessed."

More about the cast of the movie Fighter

In the movie Fighter, Hrithik Roshan takes on the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania, known as Patty, from the Air Dragons unit. This marks his first collaboration with Deepika Padukone, who portrays the determined Squadron Leader Minal Rathore, also recognized as Minni. Anil Kapoor commands the screen as Captain Rakesh Jai Singh, aka Rocky, who serves as the leader.

Seerat Mast embodies the character of Squadron Leader Naina Jai Singh, also known as Enjay, who happens to be the late sister of Rocky and the former fiancée of Patty. Additionally, Karan Singh Grover shines as Squadron Leader Sartaj Gill, referred to as Taj, while Akshay Oberoi impresses as Squadron Leader Basheer Khan, known as Bash.

The ensemble cast further includes the talents of Sanjeeda Shaikh, Rishabh Sawhney, Ashutosh Rana, Talat Aziz, Sharib Hashmi, Baveen Singh, Mahesh Shetty, and others, who play pivotal roles in shaping the narrative.

Fighter delves into the lives of Indian Air Force officers and intertwines their journey with real-world events, notably referencing the tragic Pulwama attack of 2019. Directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Marflix Pictures in association with Viacom18 Studios, the film made its theatrical debut on January 25, 2024, coinciding with the eve of India's Republic Day. It has received widespread acclaim for its innovative action sequences, the versatility of its cast, captivating music, and skillful direction.

