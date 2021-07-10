Filhaal 2: Akshay Kumar drops a hilarious Instagram reel with Nupur Sanon and Bhumi Pednekar; Watch NOW

Akshay Kumar drops a fun entry for Filhaal2Reels contest with Nupur Sanon and Bhumi Pednekar. Scroll below to see.

Earlier this week, dropped his much-awaited song Filhaal 2 Mohabbat featuring Nupur Sanon and Ammy Virk. The latest track Filhaal 2- Mohabbat is a sequel to Filhall, which was released in 2019. However, Akshay and Nupur's recent song has a tragic ending. The ending of Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat left his fans in tears, following which, cheered them up by sharing some memes.

After several music challenges, he has now introduced a video contest trend. The ‘Good Newwz’ actor took to his Instagram handle to introduce the new reel contest. He marked his entry with a hilarious video. In the clip with ‘Filhaal 2’ playing in the background, Akshay Kumar was seen romancing Nupur who is the lead in the song, and as the frame changes, Nupur gets replaced with Bhumi Pednekar, to which Akshay gets shocks. “Kicking off the #Filhaal2Reels contest...here's my fun entry with @bhumipednekar and @nupursanon. Now looking forward to yours. Remember to keep them innovative," the actor captioned the post.

Click HERE to see the video.

Akshay Kumar and Nupur starter song has been hummed by B Praak and the lyrics have been penned by Jaani and it is all about love and heartbreak.

On a related note, Bhumi Pednekar will also be seen sharing screen space with Akshay Kumar in the movie Raksha Bandhan. This movie will mark the second collaboration between the actors after their movie Toilet- Ek Prem Katha. Meanwhile, Akshay also has a number of projects lined up including Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, and Ram Setu.

Also Read:Filhaal 2 Mohabbat OUT: Akshay Kumar & Nupur Sanon’s track is all about love and heartbreak

Share your comment ×