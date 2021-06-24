  1. Home
Filhaal 2 First Look OUT: Akshay Kumar unveils the song poster with Nupur Sanon; Teaser to release on June 30

Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon’s first look from Filhaal 2 Mohabbat is winning hearts as the team announces the teaser release date.
85185 reads Mumbai Updated: June 24, 2021 06:31 pm
Remember when Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon took the internet by a storm with their first collaboration in 2019? The two had collaborated for B Praak’s song Filhall and it went on to become as a massive hit among the audience. Given the stupendous success of the song, the makers had announced the sequel of the song last year, leaving the fans intrigued. And now, after much anticipation, Akshay has finally shared the first look of Filhaal 2 along with the announcement of the teaser release and it has taken the social media by a storm.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the superstar shared the poster featuring him and Nupur. Interestingly, the song, which has been sung by B Praak, has been titled as Filhaal 2 Mohabbat and will also feature Ammy Virk. The Mission Mangal star also revealed that the teaser of Filhaal 2 Mohabbat will be releasing on June 30. Akshay captioned the post as, “And the pain continues… If Filhall touched your heart, Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat will touch your soul. Here’s the first look. Stay tuned, teaser releasing on 30th June!”

Here’s a look at Akshay Kumar’s post:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

To note, just like Filhall, Filhaal 2 Mohabbat has also been penned by renowned Punjabi lyricist Jaani and will mark Akshay’s second collaboration with Nupur. Meanwhile, the superstar has recently begun shooting on Aanand L Rai directorial Raksha Bandhan. Akshay recently shared his pic with the filmmaker from the first day of the shoot and wrote, “Growing up my sister, Alka was my first friend. It was the most effortless friendship. @aanandlrai’s #RakshaBandhan is a dedication to her and a celebration of that special bond. Day one of shoot today, need your love and best wishes”.

Also Read: Filhall 2: Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon & others begin shooting for the love ballad's sequel on her birthday

Credits :Akshay Kumar's Instagram

