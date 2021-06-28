Filhaal 2 Mohabbat: Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon unveil yet another romantic poster ahead of teaser release

On Monday, Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon took to social media to unveil yet another glimpse from their upcoming music video Filhaal 2- Mohabbat. The teaser of the song is all set to drop soon.

Having touched the hearts of the audience with the first version of B Praak's soulful song, and Nupur Sanon are all set to bring Filhaal 2-Mohabbat. The actors took to social media to share yet another romantic poster of the song and announced the teaser release date. Filhaal 2 Mohabbat teaser will drop on June 30, 2021, and as soon as Akshay and Nupur shared the poster, fans were left excited for it. The first song, Filhall also featured Akshay and Nupur in the music video.

Sharing the poster and announcement, Akshay wrote, "Some stories stay with you forever… #Filhaal2Mohabbat teaser releasing on 30th June." Nupur too shared the same on her Instagram handle. In the new poster, Akshay and Nupur seemed to be lost in love in each other's embrace. The intense romantic shot gave all glimpse of what's coming in Filhaal 2-Mohabbat. The song will be crooned by B Praak and the Lyrics and the composition will be by Jaani. It is also reported that Punjabi singer-actor Ammy Virk will also be a part of this music video.

The first music video Filhall also received an overwhelming response from fans of and B Praak. Now, with the second one, fans have been waiting to see what Akshay and Nupur come up with.

Meanwhile, Akshay has several projects lined up ahead. His film Sooryavanshi is awaiting release. It stars along with it. Apart from this, Akshay has Bell Bottom that is all set to release on July 27, 2021. He also has kicked off shooting for Raksha Bandhan with Bhumi Pednekar. Besides this, the actor also has Bachchan Pandey and Prithviraj in the pipeline.

