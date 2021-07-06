Filhaal 2 Mohabbat OUT: Akshay Kumar & Nupur Sanon’s track is all about love and heartbreak

Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon’s much awaited song Filhaal 2 Mohabbat has been released and it will strike the right chord with your heart.

Ever since the makers of Filhall, starring and Nupur Sanon, had announced the sequel of the song last year, the fans have been eagerly waiting for Filhaal 2. And now the wait is over. After creating much buzz, the makers have finally unveiled Filhaal 2 Mohabbat featuring Akshay, Nupur and Ammy Virk in the lead. The song has been sung by B Praak and has the lyrics have been penned by Jaani and it is all about love and heartbreak.

Interestingly, Filhaal 2 Mohabbat marks Akshay’s second collaboration with Nupur and the audience has been in awe of their sizzling chemistry. The song happens to be a soulful track about the effort of getting back the long lost love. And while this track comes with a heartfelt and emotional story, the end is bound to leave you in tears. Sharing the post about the song’s release on social media, Akshay wrote, “Filhall, my first music video started out as something new and fun to do…but Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat is a result of your immense love. Now all yours”.

Check out the song here:

To recall, the makers had unveiled the first look poster of the song recently wherein Akshay and Nupur were seen sitting on a bike. The Kesari star had captioned the poster as, “And the pain continues…If Filhall touched your heart, Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat will touch your soul” along with heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, Akshay has interesting projects in the pipeline which include movies like Bell Bottom, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Raksha Bandhan and Ram Setu.

