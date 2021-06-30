Filhaal 2 Mohabbat Teaser: Akshay Kumar & Nupur Sanon’s track is about heartbreak; Song to be out on July 6

As Akshay Kumar has shared the teaser of Filhaal 2 Mohabbat with Nupur Sanon, he has also unveiled the release date of the song.

had created a buzz in the town of late when he had shared the first look of his upcoming song Filhaal 2 Mohabbat. Also featuring Nupur Sanon, the track happens to be the sequel of the much popular track Filhall which was sung by B Praak. While the song was a massive hit, fans have been eagerly waiting for Filhaal 2 Mohabbat. Adding on to the audience’s excitement, the makers have finally unveiled the teaser of the song today.

The teaser features Nupur dressed as a bride while a teary eyed was seen dressed in a bottle green kurta and black shawl and was dancing with the baraat. It was evident that Filhaal 2 Mohabbat was yet another heart touching melody by B Praak and Jaani. Interestingly, while sharing the teaser, Akshay also revealed that Filhaal 2 Mohabbat will be releasing on July 6. He wrote, “Filhaal se Mohabbat karne ka samay kareeb aa raha hai…Filhaal 2 - Mohabbat Song releasing on 6th July until then enjoy the teaser.”

Check out Filhaal 2 Mohabbat teaser:

To note, Filhaal 2 Mohabbat will mark Akshay’s second collaboration with Nupur after Filhall and their chemistry has been loved by the audience. While the song was announced last year, the team had begun shooting for the same on Nupur’s birthday in December 2020. Apart from Akshay and Nupur, Filhaal 2 Mohabbat will also feature Amy Virk who was also seen doing a cameo on Filhall. Let us know in the comment section below if you are excited about Filhaal 2 Mohabbat.

Also Read: Filhall 2: Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon & others begin shooting for the love ballad's sequel on her birthday

Share your comment ×