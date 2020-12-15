Filhall 2: Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon & others begin shooting for the love ballad's sequel on her birthday

Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon won hearts when they featured together in B Praak's Filhall. Now, both of them are all set to star in its sequel.

Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon is also a bundle of talent and we already proof of the same from the music video Filhall. Those who have watched the love ballad surely know of the amazing performance put forward by the actress in the same. For the unversed, it also marked the music video debut of . Composed by B Praak, the song won hearts in no time and Nupur was showered with heaps of praises owing to her performance.

Earlier this year, Khiladi Kumar also announced the sequel of Filhall, and guess what! The star cast has already begun shooting for the same. This piece of news has been shared by none other than Nupur Sanon herself who also celebrated her 25th birthday on December 15. The actress has shared BTS pictures with Akshay, Ammy Virk, Arvinder Khaira, and Jaani. That’s definitely good news for all those who were rooting for Filhall 2 for a very long time.

Check out the post below:

Nupur has also added a happy note along with the same that reads, “It’s my first working birthday as an actor!! My heart is full and I’m so thankful to have spent my special day with such talented energies. There couldn’t have been a better birthday gift from the universe than to have me on set in front of the camera. The journey of #Filhall2 begins today.” A few hours earlier, Nupur’s sister Kriti Sanon sent birthday wishes to her virtually through a FaceTime call. For the unversed, the latter is diagnosed with COVID-19 and currently under quarantine.

