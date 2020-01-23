Filhall Part 2: Akshay Kumar announces sequel to his chartbuster track with Nupur Sanon; Shares first look

After winning hearts with Fihall, Akshay Kumar is set to woo your heart with its sequel titled Filhall Part 2.

It’s been over two months when took the nation by a storm after he made his music video debut B Praak’s Filhall opposite Nupur Sanon. The melodious track became a rage across the country and almost every millennial was spotted crooning the song irrespective of their age. Besides, Akshay and Nupur’s chemistry was also appreciated by the audience. And while Filhall still continues to be among top favourites on the chart, the Sooryavanshi actor has come up with a piece of good news for his fans.

Akshay has confirmed the sequel of Filhall song. Making the announcement on social media, the superstar also shared the first look poster of the song which is titled as Filhall Part 2. In the poster, two broken hearts were seen clinging to a stem of a tree with a blurry background. The poster also came with a tagline saying, “The story continues” and dropped hints that the song will be out this year. On the other hand, Akshay also assured that Filhall Part 2 will also be a melodious track just like the previous one. “The story continues with another melody... #FilhallPart2,” he wrote.

Take a look at Filhall Part 2 poster:

To note, Filhall was penned by renowned Punjabi lyricist Jaani and marked Akshay’s first collaboration with Nupur. The song narrated an emotional journey of an unfortunate couple who were separated by the cruel hands of destiny. However, their paths crossed once again when they had moved on in their life with their respective partners but still craved to be together.

Credits :Twitter

