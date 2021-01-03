Film exhibitors urge Salman Khan to not take 'Radhe' to OTT, say it can 'resurrect fortunes of cinemas'

In the letter, film exhibitors referred to Salman Khan's Eid releases and mentioned how Radhe's release in theatres can serve as a great 'Eidi' for the survival of cinemas.

The year 2020 saw a massive shift in the way entertainment was consumed not just in India but across the world. From the big screen to the small screens inside our homes, web streaming stars kept us entertained with a variety of content. Despite theatres reopening, no Hindi film has so far managed to pull in the crowds. Apart from masala entertainer films like Indoo Ki Jawaani and Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari, there has been no big ticket Bollywood release.

With a brand new year ahead of us, film exhibitor associations are now requesting to not release his action flick Radhe- Your Most Wanted Bhai on the OTT platform. Several association heads have come together to write a letter to the star urging him to not choose the streaming way.

A part of the letter reads, "Films are to theatres what fuel is to a car. Without a constant supply of content that is relevant to its audience, running a cinema hall is close to impossible. For over a decade now, your films have played an important role in bringing audiences to single screen cinemas, which are otherwise starved for content that caters to the sensibilities of people who patronize them.

Your film RADHE - YOUR MOST WANTED BHAI is among the few that are capable of resurrecting the fortunes of independent / single screen cinemas across the country. A film like that, if released widely can give not just financial support & relief, but also a ray of hope to owners & employees of theatres in the context of their future. We request you to plan the film’s release at every cinema in the country on Eid 2021, as there cannot be a better eidi than that for us film exhibitors & more importantly for millions of your fans, whom we cannot wait to welcome back at the theatres!"

Earlier reports had stated that Salman Khan will be releasing Radhe on OTT platforms. However, the actor has neither denied nor confirmed the rumours. Take a look at the letter below:

Dear @BeingSalmanKhan,

Here’s a humble appeal by the film exhibition sector. Truly hope #Radhe can offer some much needed relief to theatres & joy to your fans all over the country! We want #RadheOnEid in cinemas! #SupportCinemas #SaveJobs #India #RadheInCinemas @SKFilmsOfficial pic.twitter.com/GavtZQwJfz — Akshaye Rathi / अक्षय राठी (@akshayerathi) January 2, 2021

Credits :Hindustan Times

