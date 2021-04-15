Film industry asks Maha CM for financial help for daily wage workers amidst 15 day Janta curfew in Maharashtra

Film industry has agreed to abide by the no shooting policy under 15 day curfew in Maharashtra but they are asking the CM for financial cooperations for the daily wage workers.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a 15 day Janta curfew in the whole of Maharashtra starting from 8 PM Wednesday to 7 AM 1 May. The government has given a list of policies that are to be followed strictly considering that Maharashtra has the maximum number of COVID cases in India at the moment. One of the guidelines is that ‘No film/Serial/Ad shoot will take place during the Janta curfew.’ The coordination committee of the film industry has given their node to abide by the policy but on a condition.

In a chat with the Times of India, Ashok Dubey of FWICE has said, “We are going to follow the curfew and therefore all shootings will be put on hold till April 30. But we would want the government to financially help our daily wage workers, We have the entire list with account numbers which we can share with the government.” Ashok further mentioned that the daily wage workers in the film industry have to face the worst hit when the shootings are canceled.

FWICE has requested the CM to provide financial help to daily wage workers of the industry as he is providing to auto drivers and other sectors. On being asked upon the plan of action if the Janta curfew extends for more than 15 days and shootings do not resume, Ashok said, “ We are worried about that, therefore, like the IPL which is allowed to continue in a bio-bubble, we will be writing to the CM for the same permission.''

