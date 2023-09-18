Film marketing strategist Varun Gupta announces his production house, Max Studios; celebs shower love

One of the most renowned marketing strategists, Varun Gupta, who has worked on over 100 film campaigns in the last 10 years, announced his production house, Max Studios on September 16. He has worked with several popular celebs like Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Salman Khan and others in many of their hit films. Soon after he made an official announcement on social media, celebs were seen pouring love and congratulating him for his new venture.

Celebs congratulate Varun Gupta on his new venture

Celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and many others congratulated Varun on social media. Akshay took to his Instagram story and wrote, "Introduced to him as my fan a decade ago... over the years have seen him work hard and make his mark in the industry. And now finally launching his own production house, proud of you @varung0707. My best and MAX wishes to you for @studiosatmax. Jai Mahakaal." Varun Dhawan too shared a sweet note on his story. He wrote, "Congratulations @varung0707. Wishing you only the best. I know first hand how hard my namesake has worked and I'm sure he's going to make great films because that's his passion and intent. So happy today."

Arjun Kapoor wrote, “Congratulations @varung0707. Time hai ab tumhara to tell all the stories u always wanted... Go for it!!!”

Varun Gupta's marketing company has been responsible for creating campaigns for films like Padman, Parmanu, Kabir Singh, Saaho, Section 375, Street Dancer, RRR, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Drishyam 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha, and Dream Girl 2 amongst several others. With Varun enjoying strong goodwill and connections in the industry, it will be exciting to see what films take place under his production house.

Varun's new venture will give wings to exciting stories and promising storytellers.

