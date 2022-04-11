Filmmaker Guneet Monga shares ethereal engagement PICS with Sunny Kapoor; Ananya Panday, Dia Mirza react

Love is in the air! Many of our tinseltown couples are set to tie the knot and be each other’s forever. The wedding bells are just too loud right now for our beloved #Ralia (Ranbir and Alia). We can’t get enough of the glamourous. Now another celebrity couple that just put a ring on each other are filmmaker Guneet Monga and her beau Sunny Kapoor. Today, Guneet uploaded some magical pictures of their engagement and set the internet on fire.

In the pictures that gunner shared on her Instagram, her and Sunny looked gorgeous and content. Guneet wore an indigo saree and regal jewellery that made her look like an Indian princess. On the other hand, Sunny looked dapper in his white traditional attire. Along with the post, Guneet wrote, ““Sometimes the wrong train leads you to the right station.”And that’s where I found Sunny, my companion on our journey ahead for life. Feel Mom & Dad’s blessings wearing this saree that Mom wore on her engagement day. #Engaged #GunSung #गुनसंग." The post was a massive hit and celebs and fans alike showered their love and blessings and congratulated the couple.

Check Guneet's post:

Hrithik Roshan’s rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad wrote, ‘Congratulations Guneet”. Even Dia Mirza and Ananya Panday reacted and congratulated the duo. Rakul Preet wrote, “Omgggg Congratulationsssss. May this new journey be filled with abundance of love.” Karan Johar celebrated them the desi way. He commented, “Badhai Ho”. Ekta Kapoor couldn’t keep her excitement and adorably reacted, commenting, “Woooooaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhh”.

