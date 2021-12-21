Film producer Parag Sanghvi arrested by Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing in a Fraud case: Report

On Monday, December 20, Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) reportedly arrested Bollywood film producer Parag Sanghvi in connection with a fraud case. Details of the arrest are yet to be confirmed by the officials. However, it is alleged that Sanghvi has been sent to the EOW custody till December 25.

On Tuesday, ANI confirmed the film producer’s arrest via their Twitter official handles. More information about the alleged fraud case has not been disclosed officially. The tweet shared by ANI read, “Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Monday arrested Bollywood film producer Parag Sanghvi in connection with a fraud case. A court sent Sanghvi to the custody of EOW till December 25: Mumbai Police.” Take a look at it below:

Mumbai police's Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Monday arrested Bollywood film producer Parag Sanghvi in connection with a fraud case. A court sent Sanghvi to the custody of EOW till December 25: Mumbai Police — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021

A report by ETimes also suggests that the Enforcement Directorate has also conducted a raid at the producer’s properties in the month of September, this year. At the time, the raid was also reportedly issued in connection with a money laundering case. If his arrest now and the raids conducted before are for the same reason is not known yet.

Speaking of Parag Sanghvi’s professional career, the Indian film producer is the CEO of Alumbra Entertainment and Lotus Film company. A business management graduate, he is popular for financing and distributing various films. In the recent past he has bankrolled projects including Partner, Bhoot Returns and The Attacks of 26/11.

