Film producer’s brother arrested for sexual misconduct: Report

It has been reported that Mumbai Police has arrested a film producer’s brother in case of sexual misconduct. An FIR has been reportedly registered against the 35-year-old man under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“Mumbai Police arrested a 35-year-old man, brother of a film producer, on charges of inappropriately touching & seeking sexual favours from a struggling actress in exchange for getting her roles. An FIR was registered at Aarey Police Station under Section 354 of IPC,” the news agency ANI quoted Mumbai Police. According to a report in ETimes, Jyoti Desai, a senior officer from Aarey police confirmed that the arrest was made after a Marathi serial actress filed a complaint.

Bollywood has been under scrutiny for various legal remedies since the last year. In July, this year, Raj Kundra, a businessman and husband of actress Shilpa Shetty was arrested by the Mumbai Police in an alleged pornography case. However, later, the businessman was released on bail. During the probe, the investigation team also found the alleged involvement of actor and model Gehana Vashisht.

In August 2021, Mumbai Police reportedly registered a case against the Chief Executive Officer and producer Vibhu Agarwal for allegedly sexually harassing a woman. Vibhu owns a film production company named Ullu Digital Pvt Ltd. Apart from him, the company's country head Anjali Raina was also booked. Similarly, Indian rap sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh landed himself into controversy after his wife Shalini Talwar filed a case against him alleging domestic violence and mental harassment. Shalini had accused him of numerous incidents of "physical, emotional, mental and verbal abuse".

