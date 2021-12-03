Film producer’s brother arrested for sexual misconduct: Report

It has been reported that Mumbai Police has arrested a film producer’s brother in case of sexual misconduct. An FIR has been reportedly registered against the 35-year-old man under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). 

Mumbai Police arrested a 35-year-old man, brother of a film producer, on charges of inappropriately touching & seeking sexual favours from a struggling actress in exchange for getting her roles. An FIR was registered at Aarey Police Station under Section 354 of IPC,” the news agency ANI quoted Mumbai Police. According to a report in ETimes, Jyoti Desai, a senior officer from Aarey police confirmed that the arrest was made after a Marathi serial actress filed a complaint. 

