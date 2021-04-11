Film & TV Body asks producers to get cast & crew tested every 15 days as Covid 19 cases surge in city

Today, the Indian Films & TV Producers Council said that it has asked the producers to get crew members tested every 15 days after a sudden surge in coronavirus cases in the city.

Indian Films & TV Producers Council on Sunday has declared in a press release that all the producers of ongoing projects need to conduct RT-PCR/Antigen tests immediately on the entire crew. As per the Break the Chain guidelines, the tests will be again repeated after 15 days; however, the IFTPC has insisted that antigen tests shall be done every week for additional safety. Reportedly, the Producers have conducted the tests and submitted the report. And the IFTPC has received confirmation that more than 9000 tests have been conducted so far.

The chairman of the TV & Web wing, Mr. JD Majethia said that the broadcasters have graciously borne the cost of the test. He further stated that the Producers have been urged to create a bio-bubble on the sets and post-production facilities for total safety. He also elaborated that all the guidelines have been followed scrupulously and the work on bio-bubble has already commenced. It will fructify in a couple of days.

In view of the stringent measures adopted by the industry, he is also hoping that the government will not impose any lockdown on the industry. He is also hoping that the government will treat the industry as an essential service and its workers as frontline workers. According to Majethia, the industry is doing a good job by continuously producing entertaining shows which helps the people to stay at home and brings relief to their stressful life while they are confined to the homes totally.

In the press release, the IFTPC has also thanked the other stakeholders such as Broadcasters, IMPPA, Producers Guild, WIFPA, IFTDA, FWICE and CINTAA for coming out with their own SOP and constant vigil. It has also thanked Dr. Amol Kolhe MP, Dr. Shashank Joshi and Aadesh Bandekar for their continuous support and guidance. For lending genuine support to the M&E industry, the release also appreciated the pro-active Chief Minister Mr. Uddhav Thackrey and Health Minister Mr. Rajesh Tope.

