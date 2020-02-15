Filmfare 2020: Ananya Panday and Abhimanyu Dassani bag Best Debut Awards for SOTY 2 and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Newcomers Ananya Panday and Abhimanyu Dassani, who made their debut with SOTY 2 and Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota respectively, have managed to win Best Debut Award at the Filmfare Awards 2020.

The year 2019 has been quite eventful for Bollywood and there is no second thoughts about it. Not only did we get some stupendous performances on the big screen, we also had several newcomers in the industry. And tonight, the young talent was recognised at the prestigious Filmfare Awards 2020. While it was a tough fight with several talented newcomers fighting in the race, Ananya Panday and Abhimanyu Dassani emerged as the winner for the Best Debut Awards this year.

To note, Ananya Panday won the award for her performance in Student of The Year 2 opposite Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Interestingly, Tara was also among the nominees. On the other hand, Abhimanyu Dassani clinched the title for his performance in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. To note, Abhimanyu bagged the award after beating newcomers like Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vishal Jethwa who were nominated for their impeccable work in movies like Gully Boy and Mardaani 2. Interestingly, both Ananya and Abhimanyu have been the talk of the town ever since their debut was announced and with the newcomer clinching the prestigious title, looks like they are a great addition to the film fraternity.

Meanwhile, Ananya has also won hearts of millions with acting prowess in Kartik Aaryan and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh. Besides, she will also be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar production Khaali Peeli wherein she will be romancing Ishaan Khatter. The movie, which will be helmed by Maqbool Khan, is slated to release June 2020.

