Filmfare Awards 2020: Alia Bhatt floors us with her pink off shoulder dress with a pop of yellow; PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt wins the Best Actor female trophy for Gully Boy at the Filmfare Awards 2020, after Raazi and Udta Punjab.

, who made her debut in the year 2012 in 's Student Of The Year opposite and has time and again proved that she is one of the finest actresses of Bollywood. Her hardwork and dedication towards her work have been applauded by the industry people as well as the audiences. Recently Alia Bhatt added one more feather to her hat. The actress grabbed the Best Actress Filmfare Award 2020 for her amazing performance in Gully Boy.

Last year, Alia was credited for her work in Raazi, co-starring Vicky Kaushal, and for that, she did win the trophy for the Best Actor Female. For the Filmfare Awards 2020, Alia looked gorgeous in a baby pink off-shoulder thigh-high slit dress with a pop of yellow. The Gully Boy actress had kept her hair open and had neatly combed it behind. She paired her look with silver heels and nude make up. Alia for sure turned heads in this amazing look of hers.

Check out Alia Bhatt's pictures here:

On the work front, Alia has some interesting projects in her pipeline. She will be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with , Amitabh Bachchan, and Akkineni Nagarjuna. The movie is all set to hit the theaters on 4th December 2020. She will also be seen in Mahesh Bhatt's Sadak 2 with Aditya Roy Kapur, Pooja Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt. Besides this, Alia also has Karan Johar's Takht with , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky Kaushal and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.

