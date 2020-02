Filmfare Awards 2020 Alia Bhatt wins the Best Actor female trophy for Gully boy, after Raazi and Udta Punjab

One of the biggest awards at Filmfare 2020, one for the best actor female, goes to none other than Alia Bhatt for Gully Boy.

Sanchita Jhunjhunwala Written By 1520 reads Mumbai Published: February 16, 2020 12:29 am

0