Filmfare Awards 2020: Ayushmann Khurrana pens a heartfelt note on winning the Best Actor Critic award

Ayushmann Khurrana graced the Filmfare Awards 2020 with wife Tahira Kashyap. He grabbed the award for Best Actor (Critics) for Article 15.

Ayushmann Khurrana had a spectacular 2019 with some amazing films like Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala. The actor had recently graced the Filmfare Awards 2020 with wife Tahira Kashyap. Ayushmann wore a tuxedo with a shimmery silver-coloured coat and Tahira looked ravishing in her red off-shoulder floor-length gown. The lady completed her red carpet look with minimal jewellery and we were in awe of her panache. At the Filmfare Awards 2020, Ayushmann grabbed the award for Best Actor (Critics) for Article 15.

On winning the award, Ayushmann has penned a heartfelt note on his Instagram account. Sharing a picture of himself with the award, the Bala actor wrote, "Filmfare for the BEST ACTOR (critics). Sigh. When I wrapped up Article 15 I had posted a caption on my social media platforms stating that I just wrapped up the most important film of 2019. And Jitesh Pillai had asked me don’t you think you’re being too pompous. Then I edited it and changed it to ‘one of the best’ But tonight at this moment I stand corrected and validated. Thanks for your unconditional love Jitesh. Article 15 also won the best film in critics tonight. Thank you Anubhav sir, your new 2.0 version is that of legend. Kisi ne nahi socha tha ki main uniform mein achcha lagoonga. Aapki vision ko salaam. Film ke co writer Gaurav Solanki ke lekhan ko salaam. Bharat ke sanvidhaan ko salaam. Hindustan ki badalti awaam (audience) ko salaam."

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana's post here:

On the work front, Ayushmann will be seen in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan which is helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and bankrolled by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar. The movie is slated for February 21, 2020 release. The film also stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Maanvi Gagroo and Manurishi Chaddha while Bhumi Pednekar makes a guest appearance. While many actors shy away from playing a homosexual character, Ayushmann won roaring applause for playing a gay protagonist in the film.

