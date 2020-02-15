Filmfare Awards 2020: Bollywood's star studded night begins in Assam; Check out all red carpet pictures here

Hindi cinema's A-listers arrived in the picturesque north-eastern state on Friday and Saturday and from the looks of it Assam will be witnessing a huge star-studded night today at the Filmfare Awards 2020.

One of the biggest and probably an important night for many Bollywood celebrities will soon be underway as the 65th Filmfare Awards 2020 has officially kick-started. This time around, the much-talked about awards night is being held in Assam and not in the heart of Bollywood industry -- Mumbai. Hindi cinema's A-listers arrived in the picturesque north-eastern state on Friday and Saturday and from the looks of it Assam will be witnessing a huge star-studded night.

Celebrities have officially started arriving on the red carpet and looks like the temperature is only set to rise. To begin with, newcomer and ‘Gully Boy’ actor Siddhant Chaturvedi colour-co-ordinated with his entire family as he shared a picture on Instagram. The young lad has been nominated for his much-talked about MC Sher in Gully Boy. Black and gold seems to be the colour of the night for the Chaturvedi's. Actor Ranvir Shorey was also spotted on the red carpet looking quite dapper.

Not just that, Ananya rocked the red carpet in a black and yellow outfit. The red carpet hosts this year are Maniesh Paul and Siddharth Kannan. Check out all the red carpet and social media pictures of Filmfare below:

