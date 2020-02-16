Filmfare Awards 2020: Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt & Zoya's Gully Boy win 'HISTORIC'

Deepika Padukone is definitely happy with husband Ranveer Singh's film, Gully Boy receiving so many accolades at the Filmfare Awards 2020.

and starrer Gully Boy has made it big at the Filmfare Awards 2020 and well, we be that neither of them can keep calm. But, if there's also someone who cannot seem to keep calm and for all the right reasons, then it is director Zoya Akhtar, and adding to our cheer is this photo of Ranveer and Zoya on a video call. Everyone must be ecstatic given the marvellous win that the film has had, in terms of actors as well as otherwise.

Ranveer Singh definitely can't keep calm and rightly so, and joining her is Zoya, who is the director of the movie that has not only won the trophies for the best female and male actors, but has also won her the best director award. The movie has won big, and Ranveer's wife is sure proud as she called this win historic in a comment on a post shared by Ranveer and also sent out loads of love for the same. Check it out right here:

(ALSO READ: Filmfare Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh raps his way to bag the Best Actor Award for Gully Boy)

Meanwhile, Gully Boy also won in multiple other categories, and it looks like the movie has now gone on to become one with the maximum number of awards as it has surpassed some of the biggest hits that B-town has produced. How have you liked the film? Drop in your comments below.

Credits :Instagram

Read More