Filmfare Awards 2020: Gully Boy's Siddhant Chaturvedi & Amruta Subhash bag awards for Supporting Roles

Gully Boy's winning spree continues at the 65th Filmfare Awards as Siddhant Chaturvedi and Amruta Subhash bag awards for best actor and actress in Supporting roles. Read further for more details.

The much awaited award show of the year is currently underway in the beautiful state of Assam. Yes, you guessed it right! We are talking about the 65th Filmfare awards here which is among the most celebrated events of the Hindi Film industry. And the best part is that the names of the first few sets of winners have already been announced already. The star - studded show which kick - started in the evening, has witnessed the announcements of some specific categories till now.

One such category is that of the best actor and actress in a supporting role. Well, here comes the interesting part - both these awards have been won by two celebs who were a part of the same movie. Without further suspense, we want to tell you that they are none other than Siddhant Chaturvedi and Amruta Subhash who played pivotal roles in the - starrer Gully Boy. While Siddhant bagged the award for Best Actor in Supporting Role, Amruta, on the other hand, got the award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

ALSO READ | Filmfare Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh suits up in black and we are sure Deepika Padukone is as smitten as us

ALSO READ | Filmfare Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy bags maximum technical awards; Uri follows

Talking about Gully Boy, it was one of the most popular movies which was released last year. It was directed by Zoya Akhtar and co - produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani. The movie received tremendous response from movie lovers upon its release and its songs became chartbusters. Siddhant, who portrayed the role of MC Sher in the musical drama was applauded a lot for his stellar performance and so was Amruta Subhash who played the role of Ranveer Singh's mother.

Read More