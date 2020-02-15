Filmfare Awards 2020: Kartik Aryan & Siddhant Chaturvedi goof around on the red carpet; See Pics

Filmfare Awards 2020: Hindi cinema's A-listers arrived in the picturesque north-eastern state on Friday and Saturday and from the looks of it Assam will be witnessing a huge star-studded night.

One of the many stars who arrived were Kartik Aaryan and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The 'Love Aaj Kal' star was snapped on the red carpet with the Gully Boy star as the duo goofed around with host Siddharth Kannan. While Kartik donned a powder blue suit which he totally crushed, Sidhanth looked dapper in a black and gold outfit.

Check out Kartik and Siddhant's pictures below:

