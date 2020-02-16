Filmfare Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy bags the Best Film Trophy

Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has won the Best Film award at the Filmfare Awards 2020.

gave one of his best performance in 2019 with Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy. Also starring in the lead, the movie was the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The movie not only won hearts with its impressive storyline and stupendous performance but also became India’s official entry to the prestigious 92nd Academy Awards 2020. Indeed, it was a proud moment for the entire Gully Boy team. Although, Gully Boy couldn’t make it to the Oscars, the Zoya Akhtar directorial continues to win hearts back in the homeland.

In fact, adding to its list of praises, Gully Boy has managed to clinch the title of Best Film at the Filmfare Awards 2020 tonight. To note, the Ranveer starrer was competing with movies like Chhichhore, Mission Mangal, Uri: The Surgical Strike and War. Needless to say, it was a difficult decision to make. However, beating all the odds, Gully Boy emerged as the winner. This prestigious award has certainly added on to the excitement of the Gully Boy team who recently celebrated the one year of release of the movie.

For the uninitiated, Gully Boy inspired by the life of Indian street rappers Divine and Naezy who made it big with their extraordinary talent of street rapping. Meanwhile, Gully Boy lead actors Ranveer and Alia are also in the race of Best Actor and Best Actress category for their performance in this Zoya Akhtar directorial. It will be interesting to see of Gully Boy takes home all the big laurels at the Filmfare Awards 2020.

Credits :Times Of India

Read More