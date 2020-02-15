Filmfare Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy bags maximum technical awards; Uri follows
One of the most celebrated awards night for the Hindi film industry is already underway and the first set of winners for the 65th Filmfare Awards has already been announced. The show which has officially kick-started in Assam, announced the winners in technical categories like sound, production design, costume, cinematography and many other categories. Leading the pack is Zoya Akhtar;s Gully boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Following Gully Boy is Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike which picked up awards in categories like editing and sound.
Other notable films include Sonchiriya and War. The box office dud Kalank won an award for Best Choreography. Check out the full Filmfare winners list in the technical categories below:
Best Action
Paul Jennings, Oh Sea Young, Parvez Shaikh and Franz Spilhaus for War
Best Background Score
Karsh Kale And The Salvage Audio Collective for Gully Boy
Best Choreography
Remo D'Souza for Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank
Best Cinematography
Jay Oza for Gully Boy
Best Costume
Divvya Gambhir, Niddhi Gambhir for Sonchiriya
Best Editing
Shivkumar V Panicker for Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best Production Design
Suzanne Caplan Merwanji for Gully Boy
Best Sound Design
Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee and Nihar Ranjan Samal for Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best VFX
Sherry Bharda And Vishal Anand for War
Apart from the technical awards, short film category awards were also announced. Here are the winners:
People's Choice Award for Best Short Film
Rohit Bapu Kamble for Deshi
Best Short Film in Fiction
Shazia Iqbal for Bebaak
Best Short Film in Non Fiction
Ananth Narayan Mahadevan for Village Of A Lesser God
Best Actor Female Short Film
Sarah Hashmi for Bebaak
Best Actor Male Short Film
Rajesh Sharma for Tindey
