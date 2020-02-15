Filmfare Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy bags maximum technical awards; Uri follows

The show which has officially kick-started in Assam, announced the winners in technical categories like sound, production design, costume, cinematography and many other categories.

One of the most celebrated awards night for the Hindi film industry is already underway and the first set of winners for the 65th Filmfare Awards has already been announced. The show which has officially kick-started in Assam, announced the winners in technical categories like sound, production design, costume, cinematography and many other categories. Leading the pack is Zoya Akhtar;s Gully boy starring and . Following Gully Boy is Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike which picked up awards in categories like editing and sound.

Other notable films include Sonchiriya and War. The box office dud Kalank won an award for Best Choreography. Check out the full Filmfare winners list in the technical categories below:

Best Action

Paul Jennings, Oh Sea Young, Parvez Shaikh and Franz Spilhaus for War

Best Background Score

Karsh Kale And The Salvage Audio Collective for Gully Boy

Best Choreography

Remo D'Souza for Ghar More Pardesiya from Kalank

Best Cinematography

Jay Oza for Gully Boy

Best Costume

Divvya Gambhir, Niddhi Gambhir for Sonchiriya

Best Editing

Shivkumar V Panicker for Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Production Design

Suzanne Caplan Merwanji for Gully Boy

Best Sound Design

Bishwadeep Dipak Chatterjee and Nihar Ranjan Samal for Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best VFX

Sherry Bharda And Vishal Anand for War

Apart from the technical awards, short film category awards were also announced. Here are the winners:

People's Choice Award for Best Short Film

Rohit Bapu Kamble for Deshi

Best Short Film in Fiction

Shazia Iqbal for Bebaak

Best Short Film in Non Fiction

Ananth Narayan Mahadevan for Village Of A Lesser God

Best Actor Female Short Film

Sarah Hashmi for Bebaak

Best Actor Male Short Film

Rajesh Sharma for Tindey

Credits :Times Now

