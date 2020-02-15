Filmfare Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh & Ayushmann Khurrana flaunt some BHANGRA moves as they shake a leg on dhol

Ahead of the grand ceremony of Filmfare Awards 2020, a video of Ranveer Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana doing bhangra on a dhol is going viral on social media.

It is a big night for the Indian Cinema as Bollywood will be hosting the 65th Filmfare Awards tonight. The prestigious ceremony is being organised in Guwahati and will be a start studded event with Bollywood’s big shots marking their presence. Interestingly, the big event will not honour the incredible work of artists in 2019 but will also feature some stupendous performance by stars on the Filmfare stage. And while everyone is looking forward to the big night, we have got hold of a rehearsal video of Ranveer’s performance from the award ceremony.

The video was shared by a fan club on Instagram wherein Ranveer was winning hearts with his desi swag as he flaunted his bhangra moves on the foot-tapping beats of the dhol. Dressed in an all-white dress, the Gully Boy star was completing enjoying dancing on the dhol beats. He was soon joined in by Ayushmann Khurrana who too was seen channelizing his inner Punjabi munda mode and did the bhangra with Ranveer. Although the entertaining video ended with Ayushmann and Ranveer’s hug, it left the audience wanting for more.

Interestingly, the video also sparked the speculations whether Ranveer and Ayushmann will be performing bhangra together on the Filmfare stage.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann and Ranveer are also competing in the race of Filmfare Awards 2020 as both the actors have been nominated for the Best Actor Award for their movies Bala and Gully Boy respectively. Who do you think will win the award this year? Share your views in the comment section below/

