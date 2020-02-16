Filmfare Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh looks dapper at the ceremony & the credit goes to Deepika Padukone

At the Filmfare Awards 2020, Ranveer Singh decided to keep it as elegant as ever and opted for a black and white look today with some glitter to his jacket.

, who is back in the city had recently attended the Filmfare Awards 2020 in Assam. The actor is currently on cloud nine on his film Gully Boy making it big at the Filmfare Awards 2020 for winning the trophies for the best female actor, the best male actor and the best director award. At the Filmfare Awards 2020, the actor decided to keep it as elegant as ever and opted for a black and white look with some glitter to his jacket.

Ranveer had shared some stunning photos of his look on his Instagram account. On one of his photos, his wife and actress commented, "@shaleenanathani guess who chose his suit for tonight!?yours truly..." To which DP's stylist, Shaleena Nathani commented, "WEELL DONNNEE. I LOVE IT!!" To which Deepika again commented, "but I have to give him credit for listen to me!" And Shaleena replied, "Love!!" Looks like it was Deepika's hand behind Ranveer's stunning look at the Filmfare Awards 2020. Well, Ranveer who is known for his quirky fashion style, indeed cleaned up well at the award ceremony and all thanks to Deepika.

Have a look at Ranveer Singh's post and Deepika Padukone's comment on it:

Meanwhile, Gully Boy also won in multiple other categories, and it looks like the movie has now gone on to become one with the maximum number of awards as it has surpassed some of the biggest hits that B-town has produced. On the work front, Ranveer is currently gearing up for his next release, '83, Kapil Dev's biopic which also stars Deepika as his onscreen wife. After that, we will also see him in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, and 's multi-starrer Takht.

Also Read: Filmfare Awards 2020: Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt & Zoya's Gully Boy win 'HISTORIC'

Credits :Instagram

Read More