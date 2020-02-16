Filmfare Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh raps his way to bag the Best Actor Award for Gully Boy

The final big award at Filmfare Awards 2020, one for the Best Actor Male, goes to none other than Ranveer Singh for Gully Boy.

has had one of the finest last year given he did two films of varying degrees, one of which happened to be a one of its kinds, and well, it has in fact lead to the movie garnering not just critical acclaim, but also awards in the popular category. Yes, we are talking about his film with , Gully Boy, as the movie has managed to make it big at the Filmfare Awards 2020.

His role as the rapper that we all have loved has been awarded the trophy for Best Actor Male and we bet fans couldn't have asked for more. Ranveer has been loved in the movie for the role he has taken on and if that is not enough, there's also the rap that he did and how he actually popularized some of India's best rappers who haven't received the recognition they deserve rightly.

Gully Boy also won Alia the award for the best female actor, and awards in supporting roles, director, and various other categories. Meanwhile, Ranveer is gearing up for multiple films ahead, and each of them belongs to different categories and promise to bring a dose of variety on the table as far as his filmography is concerned.

