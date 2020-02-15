Filmfare Awards 2020: SRK, Saif Ali Khan’s towel act, Alia’s PDA for Ranbir, take a look at memorable moments

Filmfare Awards 2020: From Shah Rukh Khan- Saif Ali Khan turning up on stage in towels to Ranveer Singh- Deepika Padukone’s PDA, here’s looking at the memorable and nostalgic moments from Filmfare over the years.

It is that time of the year when all roads lead to the Filmfare Awards and this year, 2020, the starry awards night is taking place in Guwahati. If you are one of those who stalk all B-town buzz, then you’d know that yesterday, the Mumbai airport was buzzing with a lot of action as , Kartik Aaryan, , Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal and other stars were papped as they jetted off to be part of the awards night.

Now over the years, cinephiles have religiously watched Filmfare Awards, and therefore, before the mega event kick starts tonight in Assam, we decided to round up a list of nostalgic/memorable moments over the years that are etched in our memories forever.

- walking onto the stage in towels

After Shah Rukh Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s crackling chemistry in Kal Ho Naa Ho, the two have often hosted the Filmfare Awards, and one moment that has turned memorable for all of us is, inarguably, when Shah Rukh Khan- Saif Ali Khan hosted the show and stepped onto the stage in a towel. Yes, that’s right! From poking fun at other celebs to calling each other cheap, they left the audiences in splits.

calling her special one

We all know that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are dating each other but one Filmfare moment that is etched the hearts and soul of all of Alia and Ranbir fans is when while lifting the Best Actor trophy at Filmfare Awards 2019 for Raazi, Alia had some kind words to say about director Meghna Gulzar, and well, not just Meghna, but Ranbir as well. That’s right! Alia had said, “Meghna, for me, 'Raazi' is you, your blood and sweat. You are my main chick. Vicky, without you, the film wouldn’t be complete. Thank you, my mentor, Karan for being my mentor, father and my fashion police. Tonight is all about love; there, my special one, I love you (Ranbir Kapoor)

and PDA

It was when Deepika Padukone came onto the stage to present the Best Actor award Critics for Padmaavat to Ranveer Singh, Ranveer Singh went down on his knees to accept the award and after which, Deepika kissed Ranveer and well, it screamed love because you see, it is not every day that we get to see DeepVeer indulge in some PDA, isn’t it?

Shah Rukh Khan- Ranbir Kapoor

In 2012, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor turned hosts and to the utter shock of many, the two came onto the stage dressed as female iconic Bollywood characters, like Chikni Chameli and Silk Smitha. That’s right! Ranbir and SRK shook a leg with , Kareena Kapoor Khan and others and the audiences were left in splits to see SRK and Ranbir turns girls on stage.

