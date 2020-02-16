Filmfare Awards 2020: Varun Dhawan looks dapper as he suits up in a blue tux and leaves us in awe

Varun Dhawan had recently attended the Filmfare Awards 2020 which was held on Saturday, February 15th in Guwahati, Assam.

, who is back in the city was recently spotted at the Filmfare Awards 2020 which was held on Saturday, February 15th in Guwahati, Assam. VD performed on Maa Tujhe Salaam at the award ceremony giving major patriotic feels. He wanted to dedicate his performance to all the armed forces of the country, to the men and the women, who strive hard to protect our country and give us an opportunity to enjoy our lives. Varun's stellar performance gave goosebumps to the audiences.

At the Filmfare Awards 2020, Varun looked handsome in his all suit-up look. The Main Tera Hero actor opted for a blue velvet tux looking smashing as he graced the event. His slight beard look went well with his attire which stole the limelight at the award ceremony. While Varun's fans must be disappointed that the actor did not win an award but his dapper look and his killer performance are enough to cheer them up. Right? The actor was seen in Kalank in the year 2019.

Check out Varun Dhawan's look from the Filmfare Awards 2020 here:

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was recently seen in Street Dancer 3D alongside Shradhha Kapoor. The dance drama also starred Nora Fatehi and Prabhudheva in pivotal roles. The actor is soon going to be seen sharing the screen with Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No.1, the remake of the 1995 Govinda starrer of the same name. He will also be seen playing the lead in Mr. Lele. The first look poster of his film released a few days ago and it is already being appreciated by the netizens.

Also Read: Filmfare Awards 2020: Varun Dhawan gears up for a patriotic act & reveals details about his performance

Credits :Instagram

Read More