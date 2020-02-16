Filmfare Awards 2020 Winners Complete List: Alia, Ranveer, Ayushmann to Bhumi, stars who bagged the black lady

Here's a list of celebrities who took the black lady home tonight, check out Filmfare Awards 2020 Winners Complete list right here.

The Filmfare Awards 2020 is currently the talk of B-own and we definitely cannot get enough of all the photos and videos that have been doing the rounds. We have all been waiting for the final list of winners to be out now, and well, it looks like many have taken the black lady home and rightly so as there is no joy enough to win this award. With so many awards in store, we bet fans will have a mixed reaction to the award receivers in various categories.

The Filmfare Awards 2020 Winners complete list is definitely quite the mix of the expected and the unexpected and this has been quite the mix of films that have been entertainers and some, meaningful. and Alia Bha's Gully Boy has definitely come out with flying colours with not just the cast winning big, but also a number of various awards in the technical category. Article 15 and Uri also find a place on the list and well, we bet fans will root for these films from the past year.

Check out the Filmfare Awards 2020 Winners Complete list right here:

Best Music Album: Gully Boy and Kabir Singh

Best Lyrics: Divine and Ankur Tewari for Apna Time Aayega

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shilpa Rao for Ghungroo (War)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh for Kalank Nahi (Kalank)

Best Debut Actor (Female): Ananya Panday for Student Of The Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh

Best Debut Actor (Male): Abhimanyu Dassani for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Best Debut Director: Aditya Dhar for Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Role in Supporting Role (Male): Siddhant Chaturvedi for Gully Boy

Best Role in Supporting Role (Female): Amruta Subash for Gully Boy

Best Screenplay Award: Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy

Best Original Story Award: Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki for Article 15

Best Dialogue Award: Vijay Maurya for 'Gully Boy'

Best Film (Popular): Gully Boy

Best Film (Critics): Sonchiriya and Article 15

Best Director: Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy

Critics Award For Best Actor (Female): Bhumi Pednekar and for Saandh Ki Aankh

Critics Award For Best Actor (Male): Ayushmann Khurrana for Article 15

Best Actor Female: for Gully Boy

Best Actor Male: Ranveer Singh for Gully Boy

