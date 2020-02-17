Filmfare Awards 2020's results questioned by netizens as they troll the show with #BoycottFilmfare trend

Filmfare Awards 2020: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy came out with flying colours with not just the cast winning big, but also a number of various awards in the technical category.

The Filmfare Awards 2020 which was held on February 15th, 2020 at Guwahati in Assam had created a big buzz when the winners of the award ceremony were announced. and 's Gully Boy has definitely come out with flying colours with not just the cast winning big, but also a number of various awards in the technical category. With so many awards in store, we bet fans will have a mixed reaction to the award receivers in various categories and we were right.

Seems like many fans did not agree with most of the awards especially the Best Lyrics, Best Actor Male and Best Actor Female awards. Fans believe that 's performance in Super 30 was far better than Ranveer in Gully Boy, some even feel that performance in Judgementall Hai Kya was better than Alia's and also they feel that Teri Mitti from Kesari should have grabbed the Best Lyrics award than Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy. After the award show was telecasted on Colors channel on 16th February at 9 pm, netizens have started trending #BoycottFilmfare on Twitter.

Check out what the netizens have to say about the results of Filmfare Awards 2020:

FilmFare Is A Shit Awards... Only Belongs To Gutter Boy... These Movies Don't Deserve This Bikaau Awards At All #BoycottFilmFare pic.twitter.com/Y0iPJycOOK — Rahul Kumar Meena (@rahulkmeena17) February 17, 2020

Yesterday, ‘Gully boy’ won 13 awards in Filmfare, though Shahrukh Khan didn’t win any award for his performance in ‘Fan’. Yeah maybe ‘Gully boy’ is a good movie it deserves a 2 or 3 awards not 13 !!!

this not Filmfare, it’s Filmfake...#BoycottFilmFare pic.twitter.com/0HvMuZWXkp —(@SHAHODx) February 16, 2020

Watch this scene you bastard Nepo gang#BoycottFilmFare

She gave best performance of 2019 in this movie !!! pic.twitter.com/DAzLPGETuK — Prashant (@lifekhrabhogaya) February 16, 2020

#BoycottFilmFare #TeriMitti This song is such a Brilliant tribute to every soldier of this. I cant understand how anyone else prevailed over it. pic.twitter.com/sQpDkPtfGV — Nivedita jha (@noblenivedita) February 16, 2020

No Award To URI

No Award To KESARI

No Award To CHICHORE

No Award To SUPER30

No Award To TERI MITTI

No Award To @akshaykumar

No Award To @iHrithik#BoycottFilmFare — Atul Singh Shanu (@KhiladiShanu) February 16, 2020

Not only the fans but previously, Kangana and had also boycotted the award shows as they felt that they were partial and paid. Recently lyricist Manoj Muntashir also said that he would not attend any award show further as he felt that his song Teri Mitti deserved to win for Best Lyrics award. Netizens are showing their anger by trolling Filmfare especially Gully Boy on Twitter.

What are your thoughts on the winners of the 65th Filmfare Awards? Tell us in the comments below!

