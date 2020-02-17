Filmfare Awards 2020's results questioned by netizens as they troll the show with #BoycottFilmfare trend
The Filmfare Awards 2020 which was held on February 15th, 2020 at Guwahati in Assam had created a big buzz when the winners of the award ceremony were announced. Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy has definitely come out with flying colours with not just the cast winning big, but also a number of various awards in the technical category. With so many awards in store, we bet fans will have a mixed reaction to the award receivers in various categories and we were right.
Seems like many fans did not agree with most of the awards especially the Best Lyrics, Best Actor Male and Best Actor Female awards. Fans believe that Hrithik Roshan's performance in Super 30 was far better than Ranveer in Gully Boy, some even feel that Kangana Ranaut performance in Judgementall Hai Kya was better than Alia's and also they feel that Teri Mitti from Kesari should have grabbed the Best Lyrics award than Apna Time Aayega from Gully Boy. After the award show was telecasted on Colors channel on 16th February at 9 pm, netizens have started trending #BoycottFilmfare on Twitter.
Check out what the netizens have to say about the results of Filmfare Awards 2020:
FilmFare Is A Shit Awards... Only Belongs To Gutter Boy... These Movies Don't Deserve This Bikaau Awards At All #BoycottFilmFare pic.twitter.com/Y0iPJycOOK
— Rahul Kumar Meena (@rahulkmeena17) February 17, 2020
Yesterday, ‘Gully boy’ won 13 awards in Filmfare, though Shahrukh Khan didn’t win any award for his performance in ‘Fan’. Yeah maybe ‘Gully boy’ is a good movie it deserves a 2 or 3 awards not 13 !!!
this not Filmfare, it’s Filmfake...#BoycottFilmFare pic.twitter.com/0HvMuZWXkp
—(@SHAHODx) February 16, 2020
Watch this scene you bastard Nepo gang#BoycottFilmFare
She gave best performance of 2019 in this movie !!! pic.twitter.com/DAzLPGETuK
— Prashant (@lifekhrabhogaya) February 16, 2020
#BoycottFilmFare #TeriMitti This song is such a Brilliant tribute to every soldier of this. I cant understand how anyone else prevailed over it. pic.twitter.com/sQpDkPtfGV
— Nivedita jha (@noblenivedita) February 16, 2020
He deserved better #BoycottFilmFare pic.twitter.com/tcc35OWt4H
— REHAB (@badrhbb) February 16, 2020
No Award To URI
No Award To KESARI
No Award To CHICHORE
No Award To SUPER30
No Award To TERI MITTI
No Award To @akshaykumar
No Award To @iHrithik#BoycottFilmFare
— Atul Singh Shanu (@KhiladiShanu) February 16, 2020
#BoycottFilmfare
They deserved better pic.twitter.com/Q11pclrzJp
— Siya (@Melting_Rays) February 16, 2020
Not only the fans but previously, Kangana and Aamir Khan had also boycotted the award shows as they felt that they were partial and paid. Recently lyricist Manoj Muntashir also said that he would not attend any award show further as he felt that his song Teri Mitti deserved to win for Best Lyrics award. Netizens are showing their anger by trolling Filmfare especially Gully Boy on Twitter.
What are your thoughts on the winners of the 65th Filmfare Awards? Tell us in the comments below!
Also Read: Filmfare Awards 2020 Winners Complete List: Alia, Ranveer, Ayushmann to Bhumi, stars who bagged the black lady
Add new comment